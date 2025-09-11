Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,138,000 after acquiring an additional 979,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,741,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,951,000 after acquiring an additional 57,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AEE stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.