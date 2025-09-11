American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

American Public Education Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.61.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 96.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter worth $244,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter worth $3,503,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in American Public Education by 7.2% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

