American Vanguard Corporation $AVD Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 163,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE AVD opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.26. American Vanguard Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. American Vanguard had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 23.72%.The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million.

AVD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on American Vanguard from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Vanguard

American Vanguard Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.