AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 20.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. M.D. Sass LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.0%

AME opened at $187.43 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.14.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

