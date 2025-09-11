AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Melius Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $187.43 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

