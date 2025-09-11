Amplify Energy Corp. $AMPY Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 77,176 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,235.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 244,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,487.49. The trade was a 46.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clint D. Coghill purchased 167,086 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $648,293.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,438,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,749.64. This trade represents a 5.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 652,176 shares of company stock worth $2,437,581. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplify Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.