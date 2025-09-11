Amundi Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587,182 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.23 and a beta of 1.07. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

