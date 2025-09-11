Amundi Sells 141,148 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Amundi reduced its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,148 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 46.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Dividend Announcement

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

