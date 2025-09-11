Amundi Sells 49,660 Shares of NOV Inc. $NOV

Amundi lowered its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,411 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,660 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,564,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $632,610,000 after acquiring an additional 106,011 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,487,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,221,000 after acquiring an additional 833,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,627,000 after acquiring an additional 566,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,122,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $275,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,150,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 465,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.34. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. NOV’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

