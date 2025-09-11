Amundi Sells 49,706 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Amundi reduced its holdings in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,706 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,528.88. This represents a 14.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $59,215.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,395. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. Hexcel Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

