Analysts Set Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $164.56

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.5625.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $133.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

