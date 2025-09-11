Analysts Set Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Price Target at $163.95

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.80.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $272.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,897,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,503,000 after acquiring an additional 835,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

