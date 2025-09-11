Analysts Set Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Price Target at $194.36

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

