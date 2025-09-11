Analysts Set lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target at $245.79

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.7881.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 58.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in lululemon athletica by 262.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,209,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 26.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $163.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.99. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $162.80 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Research analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

