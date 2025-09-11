Analysts Set Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $33.10

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Wall Street Zen raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Open Text by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 39.5% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.16. Open Text has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

