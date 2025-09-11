Analysts Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target at $182.82

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.8182.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,209.72. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,713,603,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.95 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

