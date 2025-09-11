Analysts Set Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $30.62

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.6154.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Ringcentral Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -218.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. Ringcentral has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Ringcentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $75,000.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,953.60. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $586,612.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 413,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,597.39. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,392. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ringcentral

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the second quarter worth $49,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 103.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ringcentral by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

