Analysts Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $34.16

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.1615.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

In other news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,323,180.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,492,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,432,603.08. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $171,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 525,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,818.64. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,510,644 shares of company stock worth $11,688,447. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Snap by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Snap has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

