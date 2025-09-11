Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $497.10

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $497.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

VRTX opened at $388.55 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

