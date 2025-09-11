Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $27.50

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $413,127.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,414.50. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $409,271.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,373.12. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,005,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,779 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,270,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 4,297,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 139,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW opened at $30.88 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

