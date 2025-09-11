Analyzing Allied Gold (AAUC) and Its Competitors

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allied Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gold $730.38 million -$115.63 million -24.19 Allied Gold Competitors $2.60 billion $491.91 million -26.90

Analyst Ratings

Allied Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allied Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Gold Competitors 386 2193 2622 133 2.47

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential downside of 5.40%. Given Allied Gold’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gold -13.41% 30.88% 9.23% Allied Gold Competitors 19.25% 14.00% 9.10%

Summary

Allied Gold peers beat Allied Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allied Gold

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

