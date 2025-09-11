Analyzing Allied Gold (AAUC) and Its Competitors

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allied Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
44.6% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Allied Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allied Gold
|$730.38 million
|-$115.63 million
|-24.19
|Allied Gold Competitors
|$2.60 billion
|$491.91 million
|-26.90
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allied Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allied Gold
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Allied Gold Competitors
|386
|2193
|2622
|133
|2.47
As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential downside of 5.40%. Given Allied Gold’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Allied Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allied Gold
|-13.41%
|30.88%
|9.23%
|Allied Gold Competitors
|19.25%
|14.00%
|9.10%
Summary
Allied Gold peers beat Allied Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About Allied Gold
Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.