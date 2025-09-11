Analyzing DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) and Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG)

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) and DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Penguin Solutions and DeFi Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penguin Solutions -0.68% 13.27% 4.01% DeFi Development -129.81% -26.19% -19.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penguin Solutions and DeFi Development”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penguin Solutions $1.17 billion 1.15 -$52.47 million ($0.28) -91.57 DeFi Development $2.10 million 193.66 -$2.73 million $0.67 23.93

DeFi Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penguin Solutions. Penguin Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Penguin Solutions has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeFi Development has a beta of -7.36, indicating that its stock price is 836% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of DeFi Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Penguin Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of DeFi Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Penguin Solutions and DeFi Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penguin Solutions 0 2 7 1 2.90 DeFi Development 0 0 1 1 3.50

Penguin Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. DeFi Development has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.34%. Given DeFi Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DeFi Development is more favorable than Penguin Solutions.

Summary

DeFi Development beats Penguin Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc. engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. The company also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through high-performance computing and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications, such as high-performance products for government, health care, manufacturing, and telecommunications applications. In addition, it offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, the company provides LED chip products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brands. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Penguin Solutions, Inc. in October 2024. Penguin Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About DeFi Development

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which we believe represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. We have developed a flexible, two-sided, B2B marketplace that connects commercial borrowers and lenders, with a human touch. Commercial property owners, operators, and developers can quickly create an account on our platform, set up their own profile, and submit and manage loan requests on their dashboard in a digital experience. Our algorithms automatically match borrowers to their best loan options or to our internal capital markets advisors that guide the borrower throughout the process and connect them with a potentially suitable loan product and lender. Originators that work at commercial mortgage lenders can access their accounts on our platform to view, sort, and communicate with their matched borrowers in real-time, tracking their loan progress through our portal. Capital markets advisors that work internally have their own interface that gives them access to targeted loan opportunities empowering them to better assist borrowers in managing their choices, leading to the best possible outcomes for both lenders and borrowers while building trust, all of which is intended to enhance our brand. We believe that as we scale, we can use the same technology to provide similar services across the commercial property and small business value chain. Our mission is to remove frictions from traditional commercial property financing, making it easier and more cost-effective for all parties in the transaction. We intend to disintermediate commercial real estate financing, flattening the playing field for commercial property owners and developers, and lenders of all sizes, democratizing an otherwise fractured and elitist market. We were originally formed as Janover Ventures LLC, a Florida limited liability company, on November 28, 2018, and converted to Janover Inc., a Delaware corporation, on March 9, 2021. We are headquartered at 6401 Congress Avenue, Suite 250, Boca Raton, Florida.

