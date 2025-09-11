Analyzing Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) & Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Mountain Media and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Trade Desk 3 12 20 0 2.49

Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $87.67, suggesting a potential upside of 90.00%. Given Trade Desk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 110.73, indicating that its share price is 10,973% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -23.61% N/A -35.85% Trade Desk 15.57% 15.19% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Trade Desk”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $56.68 million 0.10 -$17.02 million ($0.08) -0.39 Trade Desk $2.44 billion 9.23 $393.08 million $0.83 55.59

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Bright Mountain Media on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

(Get Free Report)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

