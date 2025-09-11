Analyzing Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) & TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zurich Insurance Group and TWFG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 3 2 0 0 1.40 TWFG 0 3 4 0 2.57

TWFG has a consensus target price of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 43.45%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TWFG is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A TWFG 2.74% 7.82% 6.58%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and TWFG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TWFG has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and TWFG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $59.51 billion 1.77 $5.81 billion N/A N/A TWFG $203.76 million 6.63 $2.74 million $0.41 58.78

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.5% of TWFG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TWFG beats Zurich Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

