Andrew Kirkman Buys 264 Shares of CLS (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Friday, August 8th, Andrew Kirkman purchased 227 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £149.82.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Andrew Kirkman purchased 217 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 per share, with a total value of £149.73.

CLS Stock Down 0.5%

CLS stock opened at GBX 55.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 54.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 101.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.92. The firm has a market cap of £220.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS ( LON:CLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX (6.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CLS had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 134.11%. Equities analysts predict that CLS Holdings plc will post 10.0104167 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 100 to GBX 85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLS

About CLS

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.