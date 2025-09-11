Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 231.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 953,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,268.72. The trade was a 1.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,700. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

