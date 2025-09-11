Anson Funds Management LP Buys Shares of 126,674 Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 126,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,000. Reddit accounts for 2.0% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Reddit Price Performance

RDDT stock opened at $259.04 on Thursday. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.58.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total value of $9,028,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,872.54. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total transaction of $6,130,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 222,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,721,593.96. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,777 shares of company stock worth $92,101,216 in the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

