Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 209.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $226.79 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.16.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

