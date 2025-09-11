Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.16.

Apple stock opened at $226.79 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

