AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,977 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Timken worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Timken by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Timken by 162.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Timken by 12.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,630,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 149,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60. Timken Company has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%.Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price target on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

