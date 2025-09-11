AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 288,204 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,204 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,140,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

