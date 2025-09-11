AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,007 Shares of AXOS FINANCIAL, INC $AX

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AXOS FINANCIAL by 94.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AXOS FINANCIAL during the first quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXOS FINANCIAL alerts:

AXOS FINANCIAL Stock Performance

AXOS FINANCIAL stock opened at $91.83 on Thursday. AXOS FINANCIAL, INC has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79.

Insider Activity

AXOS FINANCIAL ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. AXOS FINANCIAL had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The business had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXOS FINANCIAL, INC will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXOS FINANCIAL news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of AXOS FINANCIAL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares in the company, valued at $2,073.22. This trade represents a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AXOS FINANCIAL from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXOS FINANCIAL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Read Our Latest Report on AX

About AXOS FINANCIAL

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXOS FINANCIAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXOS FINANCIAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.