AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 873,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Site Centers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Site Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Site Centers by 7.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Site Centers by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Site Centers by 61.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Site Centers Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Site Centers stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Site Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $468.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Site Centers had a net margin of 189.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Site Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Site Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

