AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 149,325 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 591.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 149,325 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Haemonetics worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 19.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 71.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

