AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 40,414 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 910.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHH. Wall Street Zen cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

