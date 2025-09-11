AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 645,934 Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 698.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,425 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,934 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Peabody Energy worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,858 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 879,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 117.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,406,307 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 760,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.2%

BTU opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The firm had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BTU. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

