AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ADMA Biologics worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,866,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $93,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,252,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,367,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,048,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after buying an additional 207,097 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 114.9% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after buying an additional 1,575,363 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 5.33. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.