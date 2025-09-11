AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,473 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Itron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Itron by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,313,000 after buying an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Itron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,233,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Itron by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after buying an additional 50,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on Itron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,560.91. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

