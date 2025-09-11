AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,501 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 271,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,091.70. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $473,641.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 226,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,492.28. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,970 shares of company stock worth $4,927,241. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.