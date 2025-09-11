AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of AXON stock opened at $747.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $353.91 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.58, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,626,774.48. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,865 shares of company stock valued at $34,362,833. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

