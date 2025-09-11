AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Valmont Industries worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $378.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.98. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $384.08.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

