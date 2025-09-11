AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 53,620 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

