AQR Capital Management LLC Has $10.26 Million Position in First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,526 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price Performance

THFF opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $692.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.48. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Research analysts predict that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on THFF. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Corporation Indiana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

