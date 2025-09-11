AQR Capital Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RWWM Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,395,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 71,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 703,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.08. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently -142.55%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

