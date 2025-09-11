AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

