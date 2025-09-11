AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,373 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 729.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 116,982 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 64,383 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%.Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

