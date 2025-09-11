AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 522.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,059 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $227.41 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $198.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.