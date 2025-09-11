AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.98 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,533 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of PBF Energy worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 276,672 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

PBF Energy Trading Down 5.9%

PBF stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

