AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,877 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of EverQuote worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in EverQuote by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $43,952.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 123,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,781.07. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $328,269.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,150.80. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 959,250 shares of company stock worth $22,420,509. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $848.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.54.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

