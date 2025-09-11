AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,175 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,214,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 318,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 971,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 143,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $163.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,145.52. This trade represents a 51.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

